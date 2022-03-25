PENDLETON — A crucial vote to decide on whether or not a fire territory will be established for southern Madison County is set for this week.
The Pendleton Town Council, Fall Creek Township Board and Green Township Board will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Pendleton Town Hall.
Each of the three governmental bodies will vote separately on the creation of the fire territory, which requires an affirmative vote by all the government entities.
The three government units have conducted three public meetings to provide local residents with information concerning the fire territory that would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
At the public meetings, Paige Sansone with financial advisors Baker Tilley said the fire territory will be phased in over three years starting in 2023.
She said a tax rate of 3-cents per $100 of assessed value could be implemented for an equipment fund as provided by state law.
The proposed budget for the fire territory is $2.1 million in 2023; $5.1 million in 2024; and $6.6 million in 2025.
She said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay approximately $180 more in property taxes over the first three years of the fire territory.
Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said there are no longer enough volunteers to man the town's fire department.
He said there are 46 volunteer firefighters currently and that 10 work for other fire departments and 24 either don’t live or work in Pendleton.
Under the proposal, Nodine said, the fire territory would staff full-time stations in Pendleton and Ingalls.
“Our population is expected to double in ten years,” he said.
Nodine said in the first year of the territory 10 to 12 full-time firefighter would be hired as well as an additional 12 to 15 in the second year.
“Full-time staffing will provide a faster response time and help to lower insurance costs,” he said.