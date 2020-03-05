ANDERSON — Keonte Matthews told jurors on Thursday that he was one of the last people to see Tommie L. Griffin alive.
Matthews said he met Griffin, 39, for the first time on Jan. 1, 2019 – the same day Griffin was shot to death.
“It was a hell of a night,” he said when Deputy Madison County Prosecutor Peter Beyel asked him about the events leading up to Griffin’s homicide.
Matthews testified that Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr., who is on trial on a murder charge in the shooting death of Griffin, picked him up on New Year’s Eve and they went to Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill in Anderson.
While they were at the bar, Matthews said, Owens got into a physical altercation with another man and indicated to Matthews he was going to shoot the man.
Matthews said Owens had a .40-caliber silver handgun with him that night and after leaving the bar the two men eventually went to a private party where he met Griffin for the first time. He said Owens’ girlfriend, Brittany Bucci, and his girlfriend Jenna Wolfe took them to the party, but they stayed in the car while the men went inside.
When they arrived, Matthews said Owens went into a living room area where a stripper pole and stage was set up and he went into a bedroom that had been converted into a ping pong room. Several people in the room were engaged in sexual acts, including Griffin, Matthews testified.
Matthews said he had been drinking that night and smoking marijuana. He said when he walked into the room Griffin was drinking from a bottle of cognac while having sex with a girl. Matthews said he also received a sexual favor from a girl and asked Griffin if he could have some of the alcohol he was drinking.
He said Griffin told him he did not have to ask because “we are all family in here,” and gave Matthews the bottle to take a drink.
The gesture was Matthews’ first interaction with Griffin who Matthews described as “spiffy and clean.”
Owens began to yawn through Matthews’ testimony.
Matthews said he later saw Griffin after a fight between two girls broke out and everyone began to quickly leave the home. He said Owens and Griffin walked out of the home together and Griffin told them they could come back to his home with their girlfriends.
Matthews said he and Owens got into Griffin’s truck and had him drive down the street where their girlfriends were waiting. He said Griffin was driving real slow and talking to a girl walking alongside his truck; he told Griffin to let them off near the car with their girlfriends.
Owens, however, shook his head abruptly at Griffin.
“He told Tommie to take another lap,” said Matthews.
When they approached the car a second time, Matthews said, Griffin stopped and he got out of the truck and shook Griffin’s hand. Matthews said he was walking toward the girls in the other car when he heard several rounds of gunfire.
“I took off running because I didn’t know at the time where the shots were coming from, “ Matthews said.
He jumped into the car and Owens got into the car after him saying “head shots.” Matthews asked Owens if he was referring to Griffin and if he had shot the other man and Owens told him yes because Griffin disrespected him.
The deputy prosecutor, Beyel, asked Matthews if Owens said how he was disrespected. Matthews said Owens did not elaborate. Beyel also asked if Matthews witnessed any acts of disrespect from Griffin toward Owens.
“No,” Matthews replied.
Matthews admitted he did not want to testify about what happened and Owens made it clear he was worried someone might tell police about the shooting. He said he told Owens, “I don’t know nothing.”
After his arrest, Owens attempted to contact Matthews and even sent a letter to the mother of Matthews’ child.
Defense attorney Spenser G. Benge pointed out several inconsistencies in Matthews’ testimony on Thursday when compared to the statements he made to police. Benge also questioned Matthews about formerly dating the daughter of Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford, who is one of the detectives in the case.
Matthews confirmed that he had dated Rayford’s daughter and admitted to telling APD Detective Jake Brooks that he would testify if it meant he would not be charged in the case.
“I never had anything to do with it from the get-go,” Matthews said.
Testimony in the murder trial is scheduled to resume Monday morning in Madison Circuit Court 4.
