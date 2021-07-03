ANDERSON — For the second year, India Allen assembled fireworks, bounce houses, and an after-dark movie for the Kids Block Party at 19th and Hendricks streets.
“I love doing this,” Allen said. “We just want everyone to have a good time without having to worry about them paying for anything.
“Just come out and have a good time before the Fourth of July,” she added.
Allen began the tradition last year amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to bring the community back together.
“I’m going to keep trying to do it every year,” she said. “I’m the one who orchestrated it but without some of the people in the community, it wouldn’t come together.”
Children were provided with inflatables, cotton candy, snow cone machines and the movie projector, which were donated by a local neighbor.
Volunteers were asked to assist children and give them a fun night before the Independence Day holiday. The local event includes a hotdog dinner from Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ restaurant and a local DJ.
“It’s the community and it’s all about helping,” volunteer Byvonda Hendrix said.
Anderson’s Ja’Myra Williams, 13, attended the Kids Block Party for her second year in a row.
“I like to dance to the music and talk to people,” Williams said.
During the evening, children enjoyed the 2020 children’s film “Soul,” followed by fireworks to celebrate the holiday weekend.
“I really just push forward to see the kids smile and the parents don’t have to worry about anything, just bring the children and have a good time in a safe environment,” Allen said.
Allen said she is planning a Halloween event in the fall with a date to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.