A children's book about the relationship between backyard chickens and humans, based on reporting by Indiana Environmental Reporter's Beth Edwards and Enrique Saenz, is now available and free for anyone to download and read.
"Mulberry the Helping Hen: Working with Chickens for a Healthier Earth" relies on stories about urban chicken keepers and university research in Indiana and focuses on the agrarian movement that is bridging the gap between city dwellers and the rural communities that feed them.
Go to www.indianaenvironmentalreporter.org/posts/ier-childrens-book-now-available-for-free-download to download it.
The book's images, drawn by former Indiana Environmental Reporter student graphic designer Sophia Chryssovergis, and the words, written by former producer of In This Climate podcast Emily Miles, are intended for an elementary school audience but are suitable for Hoosiers of any age.