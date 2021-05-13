ANDERSON — An accident on Indiana 32 near Madison County Road 500 West resulted in several people being injured and at least one person being sent to the hospital.
Kristina Atyeo, 38, of Kokomo was driving east on Ind. 32 in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country when she hit a 2019 Mercedes work van driven by Keagan Hexamer, 21, of Anderson, according to an accident report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The accident occurred at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday.
Hexamer was stopped to make a left turn into a private drive when his van was rear-ended by Atyeo, according to the accident report.
Atyeo was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson with a “large laceration” to her forehead and four passengers in her vehicle, ranging in age from 21 to a 1-year-old, had various injuries that included general pain to stomach and back pain.
Hexamer also complained of pain to the facial area.
The accident report listed significant damage to both vehicles.
