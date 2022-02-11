ANDERSON — Jeannine Lee Lake is hoping the third time is the charm in her bid to win election to the U.S. House.
Lake, 52, was the Democrat party nominee in the 6th Congressional District in 2020 and 2018 losing both bids to Republican Greg Pence.
She is running in the May primary against Matthew Hall to oppose incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz.
“I will save my fire for her (Spartz),” Lake said if the winner in the primary. “I will stay on the issues in the primary. I believe I’m a good candidate and will promote the ideals of the Democratic Party.”
Lake said Phil Sharp, Mike Pence and Joe Donnelly all ran three times before being elected to federal offices.
A former journalist with the Muncie Star, Lake is currently the publisher and editor of The Good News newspaper in Delaware County.
Lake is one of 15 children and her father was a former pastor.
She said the 2021 redistricting moved Delaware County into the 5th Congressional District which she views as competitive.
“In 2016 when Donald Trump was elected there was a lot of negative rhetoric about women,” Lake said of her decision to run. “My daughter didn’t feel like the President of the United States liked black people.
“She needed more people that looked like her,” she said. “I wanted to be the example she didn’t see.”
Lake said she considers herself a community leader and that it was time to step up.
“I’m a fiscal conservative and socially liberal,” she said of her views in the political spectrum.
Lake said her three biggest issues in entering the campaign are the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare from the high cost of prescriptions to the lack of affordable care, and common-sense gun laws that also protect the 2nd Constitutional Amendment.
She said President Joe Biden took office in the middle of the pandemic and has mitigated the situation the best that he could.
“He implemented some programs that President Trump talked about,” Lake said. “I give credit to President Trump for getting vaccinated and encouraging older people to get vaccinated.”
She said the U.S. economy is the strongest it has been in 50 years and the American Rescue Plan funding will bring positive change.
Lake said she supports spending to improve the nation’s infrastructure and particularly expanding broadband internet access.
“Unification is vital to our country,” she said of the political factions. “We’re facing tough times now. Elected officials should be doing what is best for the country.”
