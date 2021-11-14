ANDERSON — One of downtown Anderson’s most cherished landmarks will soon be closing its doors. And it will always be remembered as a home away from home for those who love music.
Recently, Phil and Judy Lambert learned that their lease for Lambert’s Music Center would not be renewed, leaving them with no choice but to have a closeout sale on instruments, and other music-related items; that started Oct. 25. The husband and wife team have operated Lambert’s Music Center since 2006 and share bittersweet feelings about closing the store.
“It’s time for us to retire and get out of the retail business,” Judy said. “We plan on taking some short trips and enjoy ourselves, instead of working six days a week.
“I have worked at this location for 56 years,” she added. “First with Joe’s Record Shop, then Music Today, and for the past 15 years our own store.”
In 1966, Joe Pike moved Joe’s Record Shop from the corner of 13th and Meridian into the former Montgomery Ward site. The record shop shared the building with Anderson Music Center. The name of the store was later changed to Music Today, and in time, Lambert’s Music Center.
“Larry Mecham bought out Joe Pike,” Judy recalled. “We then bought out Larry to start Lambert’s Music Center. And now, Larry has decided not to offer us a new lease, so he can expand his business.”
During the 1970s, Larry Mecham and family began making leather musical instrument straps in the basement of Anderson Music Center. The Mechams owned the building and named the family business LM Products. Today, it is one of the largest instrument strap manufacturers in the world.
“LM Products continues to grow and has become a multimillion-dollar business,” Judy said. “Larry simply needs more space and is going to utilize the entire building.”
From 1975 through 1985, Anderson-area musician Dan Daugherty gave guitar lessons at Anderson Music Center. But Daugherty’s familiarity with the music store began in the 1960s.
“When I was a student at Anderson High School,” he recalled, “we had open lunch. So me and my buddies would walk over to the music store and jam on the guitars. We would leave fingerprints and smudges all over the guitars once we were finished playing.
“While I was giving lessons upstairs, Phil worked on amplifiers in the basement. Phil even took guitar lessons from me for a while. Phil and Judy are like family, and I hate to see them go. The Lamberts are like an institution up there.”
Grand opening for Lambert’s Music Center took place Nov. 27, 2006. An advertisement for the opening appeared in The Herald Bulletin noted the store was home of the Lowrey organ and was “Where People Matter.” Indeed, the Lowrey organ has been the top-selling instrument at Lambert’s Music Center, followed by the guitar. And while Judy oversaw the floor and assisted customers, Phil conducted organ lessons.
“Giving lessons and attending recitals are my fondest memories,” Phil said. “My ,students start with two fingers and the next thing you know, they are playing a song. It has been wonderful working with youngsters and senior citizens, and to see them develop as musicians. In the future we will still be giving organ lessons at the Wesley Free Methodist Church in Anderson.”
Phil and Judy graduated from Pendleton High School, but their paths never crossed in the school hallways. They met at the Anderson music store and have been married for 53 years.
“It has been a wonderful ride,” Judy said. “We have made a lot of friends and want to thank the community for all of the support they have given us. We are going to miss it.”
