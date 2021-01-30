ANDERSON — Though it’s probably too late to push through any change during the current state legislative session, Sen. Timothy Lanane, D-Anderson, said Thursday he would be willing to file a study topic on the issue of at-large election seats in school districts.
At-large seats have become something of an issue in Anderson Community Schools after the Nov. 3 general election when incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart lost his seat to Carrie Bale. Bookhart was the district’s only Black school board member.
Some parents and other taxpayers consider this a problem because nearly half, or 46.6%, of students in the district identify as non-white, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
“A good start to that would be to ask that it become a study topic for the interim when session is over and we go into study committees in the fall of this year,” Lanane told participants in the Third House Legislative Review hosted by Madison County Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters on the Zoom platform.
Bookhart and Bale could not be reached for comment.
According to ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk, who has the authority to change the way a particular school board’s elections are run, it is a complex matter governed by state statutory procedures.
“The simple answer is that the board simply cannot make the change,” he said. “A proposed change must be brought forward, and depending on how that happened, it may be subject to remonstrance and a possible remonstrance hearing. And then it ultimately has to be approved at the state board level.”
In ACS, most candidates must run within a “position” determined by a geographical boundary, but voters from throughout the district with no regard to where they live are able to vote for any and all of the candidates. By contrast, Elwood Community Schools on Nov. 3 completed its first all at-large election.
League of Women Voters President Anikka King said the lack of minority representation because of the at-large position assigned to the city’s west side has been a hot topic of conversation.
The problem this creates, opponents like King said, is historically, redlining led to the Black residents being forced to live on the west side, the one advantage of which is the creation of a potentially strong collective voice. But at-large voting dilutes that minority voice in favor of an unaffected majority voice from other parts of the city, diminishing the community’s ability to resolve common issues that may at times be related to race or socioeconomic conditions.
“If that isn’t gerrymandering type stuff, I don’t know what is,” King said.
At-large voting, therefore, is considered a form of voter suppression, King said.
“When the entire city votes, they never seem to vote a person of color in, so they never get consistent representation,” she said. “People look at the representation, and they can see that just doesn’t make any sense. As citizens we are waiting for those kinds of things to go away. We are ready to move forward with inclusivity.”
Alarmed at the results of the election, local diversity expert Tamie Dixon-Tatum sent an open letter to the ACS Board of Trustees requesting, among several other things, that at-large voting be abolished. And though Lanane is willing to make at-large voting a study topic, she said, the time for that really is past, and there needs to be action.
“In essence, I am fine with the study as long as the end result is forward moving action and not another study,” she said.
The minority voice, Dixon-Tatum said, already is typically missing. The remedy to taking away a voice, she said, is to give the minority a seat at the table.
“We already know the impact of the lack of diversity on any board to include the school board,” she said. “We all know that implicit and explicit bias plays a role in the reason why there is a lack of diversity.”
