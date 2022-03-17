ANDERSON — After spending a quarter of a century as a member of the Indiana Senate, local attorney Tim Lanane decided not to seek reelection this year.
Lanane, 69, was selected in 1997 to complete the term of former state Sen. Bill McCarty and has won six elections to the seat. He’ll finish his term in December.
A 1970 graduate of Anderson High School, Lanane always had an interest in becoming an attorney because of a desire to be involved in the political process.
He met his wife, Cindy, while in law school and working as an intern in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, and she was working in the court system.
The decision not to seek another term was a personal one made before the new district lines were announced. Those lines put Republican Mike Gaskill and Lanane in the same district.
“In 25 years, I’ve seen a lot of changes,” Lanane said of the legislature.
Lanane said when he first went to the legislature, there was more of collaboration between Republicans and Democrats on pending bills.
“There were opportunities serving in the minority party to advance and stop some ideas, because you could get members of the other party to think this wasn’t such a good idea,” he said.
Lanane was elected leader of the minority Democrats in the Indiana Senate in 2012.
“When the House had a majority of Democrats, and Republicans controlled the Senate, there was a spirit of cooperation,” he said.
Lanane said that over the past few years, Republicans have had supermajorities in both legislative chambers, which has affected the process.
“I’ve seen more of the ideologue dominance in the majority party,” he said, “(especially) the overall political atmosphere that has developed since 2016.”:
Lanane said there is less competition in the general election.
“We’ve spent more time on the cultural divide issues in the past four years, which is not healthy for the process and the state of Indiana,” he said. “That has made the job more challenging and less enjoyable.”
Lanane said legislation that he authored through the years include the change in the state’s pari-mutuel gambling laws that brought Hoosier Park to Anderson and the creation of many jobs.
He also considers his legislation on concussion protocols for high school athletes as an important bill.
“There was a realization of the impact of concussions on student-athletes,” Lanane said.
During the past two decades, Lanane has been an advocate for creating a redistricting commission in Indiana.
He intends to continue to push for that before district lines are next drawn in 2031.
“It would bring back some balance to the process,” Lanane said. “Supermajorities are not good for Indiana. Even the Indiana State Police superintendent said it stifles debate.”
Lanane said he will continue to practice law and intends to spend time traveling with his wife.
For hobbies, he likes playing the guitar and getting together with family members on St. Patrick’s Day to play traditional Irish music.
“I like to read a lot,” Lanane said. “I’ve got some books to learn Italian for a planned trip to Italy this year.”
When asked who he would like to have lunch with, Lanane named former President Harry Truman.
“He was a person who left office very unpopular and now he is recognized as a statesperson, someone who spoke his mind,” he said. “How he thinks we should deal with issues and treat people.”
