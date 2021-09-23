ANDERSON — The two incumbent state senators who will be running in the same district in 2022 are taking a different view of the proposed map for the 25th District.
Democrat Tim Lanane has represented the district since 1996; Republican Mike Gaskill was elected in 2018 to represent the 26th District.
The proposed maps for the next decade have merged the two districts into one containing all of Madison County as well as two townships in Hamilton County.
Gaskill indicated Thursday that he will be a candidate in 2022, while Lanane said he is taking a hard look at the new proposed district.
The existing 25th District included parts of Madison and Delaware counties. The 26th District had portions of Madison, Delaware and Henry counties.
“This is the third time my district has changed,” Lanane said, referring to redistricting processes in 2001 and 2011. “I was not surprised. There have been substantial changes in the past.”
He said the biggest change was that previously, he represented most of Madison County and the district now includes the entire county.
“I think it’s more favorable for the Republicans,” Lanane said. “It is areas I’m familiar with. A Democrat can win but it will require a lot of work.”
He said following the 2011 redistricting when Anderson and Muncie were in the same senate district, it was explained that the two cities had similar communities of interest.
Lanane said he will try to make a change in the proposed map.
“(Republicans) don’t care what the public or the Democrats think,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate that radical of a change.”
Gaskill said the proposed district is not great for either incumbent.
“I hated to lose portions of Delaware and Henry counties,” he said. “This means that Madison County will not be split into two districts along with Delaware and Henry counties.”
Gaskill said there was a lot of thought put into the maps by the senators who drew the districts.
“I think it’s a pretty competitive district,” he said.
Gaskill said White River Township in Hamilton County is included in the district along with a portion of Jackson Township including the towns of Atlanta and Arcadia.
“There is only one of two precincts in Arcadia included in the district,” he said. “I hate to see a small town split between two districts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.