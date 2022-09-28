ANDERSON — When Tim Lanane was introduced as the recipient of the Madison County Distinguished Citizen Award, he was described as a humble person who is respected by everyone.
Lanane won the annual award Tuesday presented by the Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America at the Paramount Theatre.
Local businessman Jay Ricker presented the award, stating that Lanane’s faith is very important to him and influences the qualities he has displayed throughout a long career in the Indiana Senate.
Ricker said he wanted to note some of the funny things he’s learned about Lanane, noting he loves April Fool’s Day and would wear white socks with whatever outfit he was wearing.
Lanane is retiring from the state Senate after serving 24 years and is chairman of the committee for the county’s 200th birthday celebration in 2023.
In accepting the award, Lanane said the annual dinner is an important event for the Boy Scouts. “I fondly remember my experiences as a Boy Scout,” he said.
“When I was first approached (about the award), I was taken aback that I was being honored.”
He said Scouting teaches young boys and girls the value of leadership and giving back to the community.
“As a public servant, you want to do want is best for the people you represent,” he said. “Being a public official or mayor is a tough job. There are a lot of good things going on in Anderson and Madison County.”
Lanane said he believes that Madison County is a distinguished community in the state where people honor hard work, grit and determination.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he has known Lanane for many years, starting in law school, and that he is deserving of the award.
“Tim has shown leadership in everything he does.”
Four local residents under the age of 40 were recognized with Great Expectation awards.
Samantha Loyd, senior administrative assistant for Community Heart & Vascular Hospital, was honored by state Rep. Terri Austin, noting that Loyd and her daughter have started the Rays Journey Packs.
They provide backpacks for children going through emergency or foster care situations.
Loyd said she has lived in Madison County for 10 years, the longest she’s ever resided in one place in her life.
Ashley Olibas, the outgoing executive director of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, said she loves the community, and Alexandria is her chosen home.
“Today is all about forming relationships and making Madison County a better community.”
Brad Meadows, director for District and Community Engagement for Anderson Community Schools, said the award highlighted the importance of family.
“You don’t do anything without support.”
Trent Palmer, director of alumni relations at Anderson University, has been active in both the community and university.
“All the award winners are inspiring and dedicated to the community,” he said. “Madison County residents are welcoming, hard working, honest and true.”