ANDERSON — State Sen. Tim Lanane has been chosen as the 2022 “Distinguished Citizen of Madison County” and will be honored along with four “Under 40” distinguished citizens at an awards dinner at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
The “Under 40” honorees are Samantha Loyd, Brad Meadows, Ashley Olibas, and Trent Palmer.
The dinner is a fundraiser for the Sakima District of the Boy Scouts of America. Last year the event raised $50,000 for the district that includes 2,300 Boy Scouts in Madison and Henry Counties.
The honorees were chosen by a board that included Charles Shumate, chair; Tom Snyder, Pam Shoot, Greg Winkler, Jay Ricker, Sally Devoe, Eric Davis, Mark Harville, Terry Truitt, Everett Young, Bri Vieke, and Kaitlyn Hargrave.
Besides individual donations, the Sakima District has received major donations from the Indianapolis Colts, Heart of Indiana United Way, Lilly Endowment, and the Indiana Members Credit Union.
In making the announcement, Shumate said, “The criteria used includes a candidate’s qualities of distinguished service, leadership and support for Madison County over the previous 15 to 25 years. In addition, the board reviews a candidate’s civic and community service, leadership, professional service and achievements in organizations. The ‘Under 40’ honorees are seen as the future community leaders of tomorrow.”
Appointed to the Indiana State Senate in 1997, Lanane was elected to his first full term in 1998. He has represented the Senate District 25 for six consecutive terms and will retire at the end of this year.
Lanane was chosen to receive the Indiana General Assembly’s “Civility in Government” award in 2018, given each year to legislators who demonstrate bipartisan leadership and respect for colleagues.
Lanane has practiced law in Anderson since 1977 and also served as city attorney for Anderson and Orestes. He has served on the boards of the March of Dimes, the East Central Legal Services Organization, Madison County Minority Health Coalition, Flagship Enterprise Center, and the House of Hope.
Loyd began her career with Community Health Network in 2014 as a phlebotomist at Community Hospital Anderson. She is currently the senior administrative assistant at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis.
Meadows is the director for district and community engagement at Anderson Community Schools where he oversees the corporation’s website, social media, and works to promote staff engagement and develop and strengthen community partnerships.
Olibas is executive director of the Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, vice president of Alexandria Main Street, Inc. , and lives in Alexandria with her daughter, Wren.
Palmer is the director of alumni relations at Anderson University. He earned his B.A. in physical education and health at Anderson University and a master’s in student affairs and higher education from Indiana State University.
Tickets for the awards dinner are $75 or $1,000 for a table of eight. Contact Pam Shoot at 765-215-4801 or email pkshoot@anderson.edu to purchase tickets.