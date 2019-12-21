ANDERSON — An Anderson lawmaker has refiled legislation to strengthen the state’s laws against discrimination.
State Sen. Tim Lanane refiled legislation this week to amend the state’s civil rights statutes.
The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) was passed in 2015 and was immediately controversial, with allegations that it promoted discrimination against several groups of people. It was amended shortly after adoption to limit its use in certain discrimination cases.
Lanane voted against passage of the original measure and has advocated for more protections against discrimination since.
He said Friday that similar legislation introduced this year didn’t receive a hearing in committee.
“I will continue to file the legislation because it is the right thing to do,” Lanane said. “It should get a hearing and be passed.
“There is a lingering image that Indiana is not welcoming or protecting of people against discrimination. The language should be included in the state’s civil rights law.”
He said the legislation would provide clearly stated protections in state law.
“That discrimination could not occur in any public accommodations like at restaurants, hotels or housing,” Lanane said.
In a press release, Lanane noted the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in any state on the basis of race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Lanane’s bill would add statewide protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and strengthen protections on the basis of disability, veteran status or ancestry.
“No Hoosier should be fired from a job or denied housing solely because of whom they love or whom they choose to marry,” he said. “My bill simply extends protections already in place to be more inclusive of the people who live and work in our state.
“It is hard to believe that nearly five years after the RFRA debacle, a person may still be discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity,” Lanane said. “Only by amending our state civil rights act to affirmatively outlaw such discrimination do we finally declare that Indiana welcomes and protects everyone.”
