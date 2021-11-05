ANDERSON — Tim Lanane, a longtime member of the Indiana Senate, has announced he will not seek a seventh term.
Lanane announced Thursday his intention not to seek re-election in the 2022 Democratic Party primary.
He was first elected to represent Anderson and Madison County in 1998 and ran successfully five times.
Lanane said he made the decision not to seek a seventh-term earlier this year but didn’t want to announce his intentions until after the new district maps were completed following the 2020 U.S. census.
“It has been an honor to have served the citizens of District 25 since 1998, but I feel it is time to thank them for their confidence and allow a new person to step into that role,” he said.
Lanane served as the Democratic Party minority leader in the Indiana Senate from 2012 through 2020 and was the ranking minority member several Senate committees including elections, agriculture, the judiciary and fiscal policy.
He authored bills to establish coach’s training to protect student athletes against concussions, guarding consumers from predatory lending practices, promoting public education and creating jobs at the Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Lanane has been an advocate of creating an independent commission to draw the district boundaries for the legislative and Congressional districts.
This week he announced that he intends to introduce legislation again for the creation of an independent redistricting commission.
“I look forward to finishing out the term next year and hope the General Assembly will seriously take its duty to find ways to move Indiana forward,” Lanane said.
The new district maps approved by the Republican controlled legislature changed District 25 to include all of Madison County and two townships in Hamilton County. The map placed Lanane in the same district as Republican incumbent Mike Gaskill.
“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve with Senator Tim Lanane representing the people of Madison County at the Indiana Statehouse,” State Rep. Terri Austin said. “Tim is considered to be a true gentleman and a statesman by those who have worked with him on so many issues, even when they may have disagreed on policy or programs.
“He has been an advocate for so many worthy causes, and has carried legislation that has helped working families and some of our most vulnerable Hoosiers in countless ways,” she added. “It is an understatement to say that Tim is held in the highest regard by both sides of the political aisle.”
Optional trim here
Austin said Lanane was recognized with the Legislative Civility Award by his peers which is a testament to his ability to demonstrate respect to his Senate colleagues even in the most difficult of circumstances.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better friend, colleague and mentor and I am going to miss him terribly,” she said.
Laura Berman, executive director of the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said Lanane will be deeply missed and Senate Democrats will have a tough time replacing him.
“First and foremost Tim, was one of the most authentic legislators we had,” she said. “He was always compassionate and dedicated to the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.”
Berman said Lanane listened to both sides of an issue and was able to articulate the positions of the Democrat caucus.
“He is one of the smartest people I’ve met,” she said. “He was genuine and had the ability to understand the impact of legislation on the state.”
“Throughout his six terms serving in the Indiana Senate and eight years as Senate Minority Leader, Tim Lanane has been consistent about his goals to implement strong, common-sense policies that create a better future for all Hoosier families,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “Senator Lanane has been an unwavering champion for working people and on issues like securing good-paying jobs, protecting a woman’s constitutional right to reproductive health care, and protecting the future of rural communities.”
Schmuhl said Lanane was also a leader in the fight against the attacks on LGBTQ Hoosiers at statehouse last decade.
“There are very few people like Tim, and he will be missed in Indiana Democratic politics and the Indiana General Assembly,” Schmuhl said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.