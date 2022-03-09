ANDERSON — With gas prices surging as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Tim Lanane tried to ease the pain at the pump.
Lanane, D-Anderson, offered an amendment to the Indiana House bill concerning tax cuts to eliminate the state’s gas and sales tax on a gallon of gas.
Lanane’s proposal would have eliminated the two taxes through June 30.
“We know people are being hit hard in the pocketbook and they’re going to continue for apparently the near future,” Lanane said.
Currently Indiana’s gas tax is 32-cents per gallon and there is the 7% sales tax added to each purchase.
At a cost of $4 per gallon the suspension of the two taxes would have saved consumers 60-cents per gallon.
Lanane’s amendment was defeated by the majority Republican Party members in the Indiana General Assembly.
“It was a serious proposal,” he said. “We estimated it would cost the state $400 million in tax revenues. But the state has a $5 billion surplus, so we could afford to do it.”
Although it wasn’t part of the amendment, Lanane hopes Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office monitors for any price gouging when it comes to the cost of gasoline.
Lanane said it’s possible for Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend the two taxes, much as was done by former Gov. Frank O’Bannon.
O’Bannon suspended the gasoline tax in 2000 for two months, saving consumers 10-cents per gallon. At the time the price of gasoline reached $2 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.