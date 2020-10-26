ANDERSON – Joe Allen likes to tell a story from his time as an aide to Sen. Birch Bayh that he believes captures what many think is a bygone outlook on the legislative process in Congress.
In 1980 Allen was working to shore up support for a bill that Bayh, an Indiana Democrat, was cosponsoring with Republican Bob Dole. The bill, which would make substantive changes in U.S. patent and trademark laws, had just picked up two cosponsors with drastically divergent political ideologies: Sen. Strom Thurmond, a Republican from South Carolina, and Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Democrat from Massachusetts. Allen rushed to the Senate floor to share the news with his boss.
“I remember Sen. Bayh pushed his reading glasses back and laughed and said, ‘Are you sure this bill makes sense?’” Allen recalled recently. “It just shows the credibility that Sen. Bayh and Bob Dole had with their respective parties.”
The bill passed the Senate in a 91-4 vote. In December of that year, President Jimmy Carter signed the Patent and Trademark Law Amendments Act – more commonly referred to as the Bayh-Dole Act – into law.
As research groups, current legislators and others prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bayh-Dole’s passage, advocates say its results can’t be understated. Prior to 1980, federal patent policies allowed the government to take control of technological discoveries and inventions and make them available to anyone through non-exclusive licensing.
“There was no reason for anybody to spend the tens of millions and even billions of dollars needed for development if anybody else could get access to the same technology,” said Allen, who now owns a law firm and works to foster collaboration on research and development projects between the public and private sectors. “Bayh-Dole changed all that, and it’s far surpassed anything that we could have imagined in 1980.”
According to an independent study commissioned by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in 2017, the law has helped boost U.S. economic output by $1.7 trillion; has supported 5.9 million jobs; and led to more than 13,000 startup companies.
Some inventions that made their way to market under the Bayh-Dole Act include nicotine patches, high-definition television, advanced ultrasound imaging and airport scanners. Allen noted that more than 300 drugs and vaccines on the market today have been developed through public-private partnerships as a result of the law, which The Economist called “the most inspired piece of legislation to be enacted in America over the past half-century.”
“There’s a lot of people walking around alive today that probably wouldn’t be without Bayh-Dole,” he said.
In addition to removing significant roadblocks for universities, small businesses and other entities to capitalize on their research and make inventions more easily available for public use, the legislation was a case study in what many see as a lost art: building bipartisan consensus on an issue of great public consequence.
For Bayh, who died last year at age 91, working across the political divide was a task to be undertaken with optimism and resolve, according to his son, Chris, a partner in the Indianapolis law firm of Barnes & Thornburg. That mindset was perhaps best captured in his work with Dole, a Kansas attorney who served in the Senate for 27 years before becoming the GOP’s presidential nominee in 1996.
“I think my dad would say … that Bayh-Dole actually shows us ways in which we can be bipartisan and come together on things now,” Chris Bayh said. “This issue of American leadership and economics was one that was very important to a lot of people.”
Though he never met Dole, the younger Bayh recalls that he never heard his father say a negative word about his fellow senator.
“I think my dad would say that (Dole) was a man of trustworthiness and integrity,” Bayh said, “and you can’t understate his service to our country, both as a public servant and as a soldier.”
The product of their work together has had worldwide ripple effects, according to Allen. Specific points of the law have become international best practices, he said, as countries including China, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa and England have adopted similar statutes to guide public-private partnerships.
“At the time we passed (the law) in 1980, the U.S. was losing its lead in technology,” Allen said. “A lot of people thought that Japan and Germany were going to pass us by. Forty years later, we are far and away the leader in every field of technology.”
