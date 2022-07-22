LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has voted to possibly begin the process of having funds distributed to local fire territories.
The town council and other taxing units in the county have received certified letters from four fire districts hoping to receive a share of the public safety local income tax revenues.
Any distribution of tax dollars to the fire territories has to be approved by the Madison County tax council.
Each city and town along with Madison County have votes on the tax council based on population.
Before the tax council members can vote on distributing funds to the fire territories, a governing body has to adopt a resolution to be considered by the entire tax council.
As of Friday, no resolution has been adopted for consideration by the tax council.
Chad Blake, vice president of the town council, said letters were received from four territories.
He said Stony Creek and Pipe Creek township fire territories didn’t request any funding. Adams Township requested $169,280 and Lafayette Township requested $94,950.
Blake said if approved, the amount of the public safety local income tax to tax council communities would be reduced.
He said action by the tax council has to be completed by Sept. 1.
For adoption, it requests a majority vote of the tax council. Anderson has 42.11 votes on the council and Madison County, 33.95 votes.
Blake previously asked the Madison County Council for the funding from the county's 2023 share of the public safety income tax.
Blake said state law allows fire territories make such funding requests by July 1 for public safety services in unincorporated areas of the county.
Last year, the Madison County Tax Council voted to increase the public safety income tax by 0.3%, with all the funds shared by the county and all cities and towns based on population.
He said any distribution of funds would come after the already established allocations of funds are deducted from the total amount.