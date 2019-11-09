LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council voted to increase the amount of local funding for an upgrade to the water system, hoping to secure a state grant.
The town council voted Thursday to increase the amount of local funding that would go toward the project by $90,000.
That increased the local funding dedicated for the project to $250,000. The town is hoping to secure a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Councilman Jason Kleinbub said increasing the town’s share by $90,000 would give Lapel a better chance of obtaining the grant.
Kleinbub said if the grant is not received, the funds will not be spent.
If the town receives the grant, the funds will be used to rehabilitate the Ford Street Well; make improvements to the water tower; and replace asbestos and concrete water lines.
Mike Kleinpeter from Kleinpeter Consulting said the additional funding raises Lapel’s score for the grant from the state.
He said the grant awards will be announced on Jan. 9, and if approved, Lapel has to hire a contractor within six months.
Kleinpeter said the next grant award will take place in May 2020.
“Right now all the projects around the state are coming in over budget,” he said. “Putting an additional $90,000 into the project could help to secure the grant.”
Funding for the $250,000 in local funds for the project comes from the following accounts: $54,000 from water operating; $53,000 from water improvement; $53,000 from water department savings; and borrowing $90,000 from the sewer fund.
The additional funds will secure approximately nine more points in the scoring system that OCRA uses to assign grant winners.
Councilman Tom Marvel raised a concern with the continued repairs to the life station at County Road 300 South near the Brookside housing addition.
Marvel said he has been informed by town employees that damage to the pumps at the lift station are being caused by other employees.
He said someone with access to the keys to the pit is putting mop heads, painter’s rags, baby wipes and other items directly into the pit causing the problem.
“This is the fourth time we’ve had to replace the pumps since I have been on the council,” Marvel said.
It will cost the town $7,490 for two new grinder pumps and $1,600 to install the pumps.
The council voted to have the key secured in a lock box at the town hall and that employees will be required to sign the key to the lift station out.
The town council previously attempted to catch whoever was responsible in the act using a camera, but that failed after someone covered the camera.
