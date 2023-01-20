LAPEL – The Lapel Town Council has approved the final plat for a new subdivision with work expected to start this spring.
The council Thursday approved the request by Arbor Homes for the Tuscany subdivision to the east of Sixth Street and Central Way.
Arbor Homes is planning to construct 53 single-family homes that will be approximately 1,500 square feet and cost an estimated $200,000.
The developer has already constructed the streets and the water and sewer lines.
Tuscany is located within the town limits.
Council members also discussed the implementation of park and thoroughfare impact fees to be imposed on future developments to help pay for road and park maintenance in the future.
Chad Blake, vice president of the council, said the amount of the impact fees will be determined once a study is completed by the Kimley Horn engineering company.
Currently, developers pay an impact fee for the water and sewer systems.
The council also voted to allocate $200,487 in American Rescue Plan funds for road repairs in 2023.
Council members approved a transfer of $25,000 from the public safety local income tax to the general fund to pay salaries for the police department.
Police Chief Kelly Naselroad received permission to order a new 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the department.
The new car at a cost of $43,100 will be financed through the public safety local income tax.
Naselroad said the town was on a waiting list for a new patrol car and one has become available.
He said by paying cash for the vehicle the town will save the cost of financing the purchase and the anticipated 11% increase in the cost of a 2024 vehicle.
Naselroad said the new vehicle will replace two patrol cars currently used by the police department.