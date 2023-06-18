LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has approved a contract with Best Way disposal to provide trash removal services for the next five years.
The Town Council Thursday approved the only bid received for the service after initially rejecting all the bids.
The contract calls for a $17.79 per month charge for each residence this year with incremental increases for the next four years.
The monthly rate in 2024 will be $18.68; $19.62 in 2025; $20.60 in 2026; and $21.63 in 2027.
The contract with Best Way Disposal takes effect on July 1, but a company representative indicated they may not have the necessary trash and recycling totes for use in the community until the second or third week of July.
Council members didn't make a decision on how to collect the trash and recycling after July 1.
The council received an update on the water improvement from Robert Bellucci, engineer with Commonwealth Engineering.
He said the contractor Atlas Excavating agreed to reimburse the town $9,187 for repairs on Walnut Street and to divide the cost of repairs on Erie Street. The company will repay the town $10,000.
Council member Gary Shucks said the town and Atlas have put together a better plan on how the company will bore the new water lines and to locate the existing water lines.
Bellucci said the first focus will be along Erie Street where work was started by Atlas Excavating.
Bellucci said the town wants the company to complete the work already started before moving on to new areas of the community to replace the water lines.
The removal of contaminated soil on Pendleton Avenue will cost the town $231,000 with the funds being obtained from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund, he said.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined that contaminated soil along Pendleton Avenue (Ind. 13) has to be removed and 120 feet of pipe for the new water lines has to be replaced.