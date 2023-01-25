LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has approved taking an additional loan from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund for water line repairs on Pendleton Avenue.
The council on Wednesday voted to borrow up to $375,000 more from the state through an interest-free loan.
Robert Bellucci, engineer with Commonwealth Engineering, said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined that contaminated soil along Pendleton Avenue (Ind. 13) has to be removed and 120 feet of pipe for the new water lines has to be replaced.
Bellucci said the additional borrowing from the state will be covered by an approved rate increase for Lapel water at the start of the $4.7 million project.
Because IDEM is making the town tear up the street and replace the pipe, Lapel will file a legal action against that state agency to recover the costs of the repair.
Bellucci said the work on Pendleton Avenue has to be completed by April 1 by Atlas Excavating so the state’s Department of Transportation can repave the street.
The replacement of water lines by Atlas was supposed to be completed by February.
“There have been some delays,” Bellucci said. “The new completion date is the end of June. Everyone is frustrated.”
He said Atlas Excavating has not formally asked Lapel for an increase in its $2.1 million contract.
“They will submit their paperwork for review, and a price will be negotiated,” Bellucci said. “There is money available in the contingency fund.”
Thieneman Construction was awarded a contract of $1,992,000 for improvement work on the well and both water treatment and storage facilities.
Bellucci said that work has been progressing but has had some supply chain delays. He said the upgrades should be completed by early spring.
The upgraded system will pull water from the two existing wells at the same time to be filtered together.
The plan includes upgrades to the filtration system and controls at the water treatment plant.
A new mixing system to improve water quality will be installed for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a contract for improvements to the water distribution system. Four priority areas have been identified for those improvements, including replacing old and undersized pipes.
Work remains to be completed on replacing the undersized water lines on Erie and Conrad streets.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for all the water-related work, with the town providing $66,000 in required matching funds.
The town borrowed the remainder of the funding from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund and reserves.