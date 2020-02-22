LAPEL – The Lapel Town Council tabled consideration of a proposed increase in the town’s garbage disposal fees.
The town council Thursday voted to determine the costs of a water and sewer rate study.
Councilman Jason Kleinbub said the council is considering raising the monthly rate for trash pickup and the recycling service from $12.88 to $16.
Kleinbub said financial consultant Baker Tilley indicated the trash disposal rate for Lapel is less than most towns of similar size are charging.
Town attorney Jeff Graham said any rate increase would require a public hearing.
Councilwoman Teresa Retherford said the council should consider increasing the monthly rate in stages.
WATER/SEWER RATES
Lapel has been seeking a grant for several years to fund upgrades to the water system.
In November, the town council voted to increase the amount of local funding that would go toward the project by $90,000.
That increased the local funding dedicated for the project to $250,000. The town is hoping to secure a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
“We have been denied an OCRA grant several times,” Kleinbub said. “We should determine how much it would cost to do a rate study.”
The last time Lapel raised its water and sewer rates was in 2011.
Blake said there could be some grant funding available to help cover the costs of the rate study.
If the town had received the grant, the funds would have been used to rehabilitate the Ford Street Well; make improvements to the water tower; and replace asbestos and concrete water lines.
The next OCRA grant award will take place in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.