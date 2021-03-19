LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has tabled a proposed ordinance for the use of off-road vehicles within the town limits.
The council conducted a public hearing Thursday on the ordinance, which would distinguish off-road vehicles from golf carts.
Kelly Naselroad, chief of the Lapel Police Department, said the proposal would require people under the age of 18 to wear helmets and for the vehicles to have four wheels, a windshield, side-by-side seats, seatbelts, headlights and tail lights.
The ordinance also would require operators to have a valid Indiana driver’s license and insurance on the off-road vehicle.
There would be a $50 annual registration fee that would run from July 1 to June 30 yearly.
Council president Chad Blake said he was not going to require side-by-side front seats and the use of seat belts on off-road vehicles.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council passed through the first of three required readings for ordinances that would increase fees for documents obtained from the police department and for vehicle inspections.
One of the ordinances would increase the fee for obtaining an accident report from $3 to $8.
The $3 fee was established in 1982.
There would be a $5 fee if a member of the Lapel Police Department conducts a vehicle inspection, normally to confirm the vehicle identification number for registration purposes.
The council did approve amendments to the town’s ordinance regulating golf carts.
The $50 annual registration fee was not changed and is used to offset the costs for the annual inspection and required permit sticker.
Naselroad said the change would reduce the fine for a violation from $500 to $250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.