LAPEL — A rate study of water and sewer rates in the Town of Lapel recommends increases of 7 percent to 44 percent.
The town has not increased water and sewer rates since 2011.
The study done by consultant Pat Callahan recommends a 7.2 percent increase in sewer rates and an increase of 44 and 36 percent for water rates.
The recommendation for the sewer rate on the minimum charge per month would increase by $1.25 to $17.30 and, for customers using more than 4,000 gallons of water per month, the rate would increase by $2.85 to $41.95 per month.
The study found in 2019 that the sewer utility generated $686,959 in revenues and expenditures were $724,962, leaving a negative cash flow of $38,303.
The water rate minimum monthly charge would increase by $8.18 to $26.58 and, for usage of more than 4,000 gallons, the rate would climb by $12.92 to $48.02.
The study found the water utility had expenses of $553,509 and revenues of $404,587.
The Lapel Town Council on Thursday decided to delay discussions on the proposed rate increase for at least one month.
Council President Chad Blake said the rate study had nothing to do with the town’s plan to spend $4 million to improve the water system.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant for the water project from the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs.
OTHER BUSINESS
The town council voted to provide a 3 percent salary increase for employees of the water department and patrol officers with the Lapel Police Department.
Council members voted to increase their salaries by $1,000 for 2021. Clerk-Treasurer Dennis Molina didn’t request a pay increase.
The salary for the president of the town council will be $7,000 next year, $6,700 for the vice president and $5,800 for council members.
