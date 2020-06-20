LAPEL — Residents of Lapel could see an 18% increase in the rate for trash disposal.
There is an automatic 3 percent increase built into the contract with CGS that takes effect on July 1.
That increase of 39 cents will raise the monthly bill to $13.27 for the town’s 850 customers.
Lapel is currently in the third year of a five-year contract with CGS that was signed in 2018.
Chad Blake, president of the town council, said the town is losing money for the service.
He said the town bills local residents the exact amount charged by CGS.
Blake explained the town is absorbing some additional costs for the service and not billing residents.
Councilman Jason Kleinbub recommended the bill be increased by an additional $2 per month.
The council wanted to implement any additional increase beyond the automatic increase in the contact with CGS to take affect at the same time.
Town attorney Ashley Hopper said an ordinance would have to be adopted to increase the trash rate.
If approved by the council, the trash bill would increase by $2.39, or 18%, to $15.27 per month.
“I feel we need to raise our rates,” Blake said. “We’re still competitive with other communities at $15.27 per month.”
He previously said an area neighborhood is paying $9 more per month for trash pickup than residents of Lapel.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council delayed making a decision on a problem with the Main Street paving project.
Blake said there is a collapsing drain near the intersection of 11th and Main streets that the engineering firm missed when preparing the scope of the work.
The paving and sidewalk repair is being paid for through an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings grant.
He said there are two options for making the repairs.
One option is to replace the drainage casting to include a cement lid at a cost of $11,985. The second option is to remove two brick drains and connect the storm water drain to the sewer line at a cost of $23,990.
Tom Marvel, vice president of the council, said he wants the council to consider paying for the drainage repair out of available town funds.
He said the grant money should be used to repair or replace more sidewalks in the town.
“We want to use the $20,000 to improve sidewalks,” Kleinbub said. “That’s what the grant was for.”
