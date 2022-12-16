LAPEL — Beginning in February, residents of Lapel will pay 28% more for the treatment of their sewage.
The Lapel Town Council Thursday voted to approve the first sewer rate increase in 11 years.
“The costs have increased,” council member Chad Blake said. “There is a 30-day notice period and the new rates will take effect in February.”
The average residential customer using 4,000 gallons of water is currently paying $39.10 per month; that will increase to $50.25.
The council approved an appropriation of $81,187 in American Rescue Plan funds.
The town is reimbursing the Indiana Department of Transportation $64,802 for a project that was completed under budget. The council also approved an expenditure of $16,385 for engineering fees.
The council approved two contracts for street repair work in 2023.
Midwest Paving was awarded a contract for $82,222 and E&B Paving a contract in the amount of $109,461.
The town is receiving $58,203 from INDOT for the Ind. 32 detour for the bridge repair in Hamilton County near Durbin.
OTHER BUSINESS
Employees of the town will receive a 3% salary increase for 2023, which doesn’t include elected officials.