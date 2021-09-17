LAPEL – Full-time employees of Lapel will receive COVID-19-related hazardous pay following action by the town council.
The Lapel Town Council Thursday voted to provide each of the full-time members of the police department a hazard pay bonus of $5,000.
The council voted to provide $2,000 in hazard pay to the eight full-time employees who work in the town hall and for the utility department.
The $41,000 in hazard pay was financed by the town’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan.
The town council has signed a contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation to receive $170,000 in reimbursement for the use of a Lapel street during the replacement of the bridge on Ind. 38 west of the intersection with Ind. 13.
Lapel is expecting the reimbursement from the state agency by the end of September. Earlier this year, council president Chad Blake said there was an unofficial alternate route that resulted in heavy traffic on a Lapel street.
The cost of the road repair was estimated at $170,000.
Originally INDOT offered a $40,000 payment.
Because INDOT had not reimbursed the town, it is having an effect on the 2021 and 2022 budgets, a financial consultant said.
It was suggested the town council approve a temporary loan of $120,000 from the utility accounts for road work in 2022.
The temporary loan could be made in three installments of $40,000 each.
The town council has not taken action on the temporary loan and is waiting to determine if INDOT would reimburse the town in the amount of $170,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.