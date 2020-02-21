LAPEL – Someone is vandalizing lift stations and vehicles belonging to members of the Lapel Town Council.
Town Council members Thursday were informed the grinder pumps at the lift station on Main Street have been vandalized.
The council declared an emergency and authorized spending up to $15,000 to replace the pumps.
Chad Blake, president of the council, said the vandalism of the lift stations has been taking place since May.
Blake said eight lift stations have been damaged at a cost to the town of $35,000.
“We have to make the repairs,” he said. “Someone is wasting tax dollars. They are terrorizing the town and it appears to be an attack on our utilities.”
Blake said insurance is covering a portion of the costs.
Council members have had tires slashed or nails and screws placed around their driveways.
Cameras placed at the lift stations have been covered with tape before the equipment is damaged.
Councilman Jason Kleinbub asked if the town can offer a reward for anyone providing information that leads to an arrest.
“This is an attack on the infrastructure of the town,” attorney Jeff Graham said. “They are interfering with a public service.”
Graham said he would inform council members at the next meeting concerning a reward.
Police Chief Kelly Naselroad said the department needs public assistance to stop the vandalism.
“We can’t sit at the lift stations all night,” he said. “We need the help of the community.”
Residents seeing anyone damaging town facilities are asked to call Madison County Central Dispatch at 642-0221.
In November, councilman Tom Marvel raised a concern with the continued repairs to the life station at County Road 300 South near the Brookside housing addition.
Marvel said he has been informed by town employees that damage to the pumps at the lift station are being caused by other employees.
He said someone with access to the keys to the pit is putting mop heads, painter’s rags, baby wipes and other items directly into the pit, causing the problem.
“This is the fourth time we’ve had to replace the pumps since I have been on the council,” Marvel said.
It will cost the town $7,490 for two new grinder pumps and $1,600 to install the pumps.
The council voted to have the key secured in a lock box at the town hall. Employees will be required to sign out the key to the lift station.
