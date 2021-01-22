LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council on Thursday heard from consultant Pat Callahan on two different scenarios for possible increases in the town’s water rates depending on a decision to refinance three existing bond issues.
The proposed wastewater increase is 7.3%, and the water rate could increase by 24% if approved by the council.
The town has not increased water and sewer rates since 2011.
Lapel recently received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to upgrade its water system.
The project is expected to cost $4.7 million. It includes installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, complete well improvements, and water treatment and storage improvements.
Callahan provided the estimated water rate increase based on the $4.7 million project and an assumption that the town will refinance three bonds totaling $2.1 million for 20 years.
As estimated, he said, the minimum monthly bill will increase by $4.42 to $22.82 for the project and climb by $4.34 to $22.74 if the debt is refinanced.
The rate increase for a residential customer who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month will increase by $8.42 to $43.52 for the upgrade of the water system project and $8.28 to $43.38 with the refinancing option.
Callahan recommended an increase of $1.25 per month to $18.55 for the minimum wastewater bill and a hike of $2.85 to $41.95 for 4,000 gallons per month.
“This is a just a draft,” he said. “The rates will change based on interest rates and when the construction costs are finalized.”
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said this is the first level of the studies.
“There are still a lot of steps remaining before there is any change in rates,” he said.
Councilman Jason Kleinbub said a 20-year bond for the construction project is the right way to go. He said a 30-year bond would only save the town $40,000 per month at an interest rate of 2%.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council voted for three repaving projects to be funded through the Indiana Community Crossings program.
The town is receiving $400,000 through the state program and is providing $100,000 in matching funds.
The three streets to be repaved include: Central Avenue from Ind. 13 to East Ninth Street; Tenth Street from Ind. 13 to Main Street; and Fourth Street from Ind. 13 to Ford Street.
The Fourth Street repaving only will take place in 2021 if the funding is available.
