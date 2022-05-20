LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has approved the hiring of a new full-time police officer.
The council Thursday approved the hiring of Ryan Foster, 38, at the request of Police Chief Kelly Naselroad.
Naselroad said there were six applicants for the position and three people were considered.
“I like the town of Lapel,” Foster said. “I look forward to interacting with the community.
“It’s an honor to serve the community,” he said.
Naselroad said Foster will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and will be a probationary officer for a period of time.
He said Foster will be the town’s fifth full-time police officer.
Engineer Drew Wolfred received approval from the council to be the consultant on the 2022 street paving program.
He said the estimated cost of the work will be under $150,000.
Wolfred said the following streets will be repaved this year: County roads 300 South, 400 South, 800 West, 900 West and Ford, Vine and Walnut streets.
The town also recently received a $298,000 Community Crossing grant to pave Erie, 10th, and 4th streets and County Road 500 South.
OTHER BUSINESS
The town board approved a request to close several streets Saturday around the Eagles Lodge for a fundraiser for former police chief and town clerk Dennis Molina.
Rob Molina said the funds will assist in paying medical expenses.
The event will include breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and a hog roast with live music in the afternoon.
Molina said there will be a ride with a police escort starting at the Eagles Lodge and proceeding south on Ind. 13, west on Ind. 38 to Ind. 37, north to Cicero and back to Lapel on 8th Street Road.
Cost is $20 for motorcycles and $30 for cars and trucks.
The council also voted to convert Caplinger Street to one-way west from Main Street to Ford Street.