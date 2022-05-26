ANDERSON — Following an extensive remodeling of the main library in downtown Anderson, plans are moving forward to upgrade the Lapel branch location.
Sarah Later, the library’s director, recently said the Anderson Public Library System is using a portion of the Rainy Day funds for the work at the Lapel library.
Later said the library board has approved spending $750,000 on the project.
She said the last remodeling work done in Lapel took place in 1998.
The Lapel branch opened in 1971.
Later said the Lapel branch will get new carpeting, updated restrooms and new paint on the interior and exterior.
The project will go out for bid in late June and work is expected to start either in August or September.
Later said the plans are to continue to provide services during the remodeling work.
“The Lapel library is a community center,” she said. “We’re really excited to be able to upgrade and refresh the building for all the people of Lapel.
“It’s a wonderful little facility and we encourage people to use the library,” Later said.
The Anderson Public Library recently completed a $2.5 million remodeling of the main floor.
The library moved into the former Sears store in downtown Anderson at 111 E. 12th St. in 1987 and remodeling took place in 2000.
The second floor was remodeled in 2017 at a cost of $500,000.
In addition to brighter LED lighting, new carpeting and a fresh coat of paint, the library has moved the circulation desk to the center of the main entrance, and the teen room has been expanded.
The remodeling includes a creative lab, small study rooms and a meeting room on the main floor.
On the third floor, the work includes carpeting and paint to match the main floor, and the meeting rooms are being upgraded.