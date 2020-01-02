LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council has voted to name the street just west of Lapel High School in honor of the Cascadden family.
Madison County Road 900 West between Indiana 32 and County Road 200 South will be known as Cascadden Boulevard.
Olivia Cascadden, whose family owned a local grocery store and a local quarry, died in 2015 at age 99.
Through the Earle Selkirk and Olivia Cascadden Fund, a $2.5 million gift was made through the Madison County Community Foundation to benefit the community.
The town will receive the interest earned every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund multiple scholarships for students at Lapel Junior-Senior High School.
Starting the 11th year, the foundation will distribute $100,000 plus any interest with the expectation that the money would be totally distributed in 25 years. Any money left at that time would be distributed to the town of Lapel.
A biology teacher for five years leading up to World War II, Cascadden studied physical therapy at Harvard University. She returned to Indiana in 1945 to help just as the state faced a polio epidemic.
At the time of the Cascadden family’s gift to the community, Sally DeVoe, executive director of the foundation, said it was the largest grant distributed by the foundation in at least 25 years, possibly ever.
DeVoe said she met with Cascadden about four times to set up the agreement. It was clear, she said, the Columbus native had done her homework on endowments and donor-advised funds.
“She was very, very sure about what she wanted to do,” DeVoe said. “It’s just been a godsend for me to deal with somebody like she is.”
