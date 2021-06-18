LAPEL — The Town of Lapel has adopted an ordinance to regulate the use of fireworks.
The Lapel Town Council on Thursday passed the ordinance through two readings. It sets days and hours for the use of fireworks and passed by identical 3-2 votes.
Council members Tom Marvel and Lindsay Washmuth voted against passage of ordinance.
Council President Chad Blake said the town didn’t have an ordinance and previously followed state law on the use of fireworks.
He said the ordinance levies a possible fine of up to $500 for each day there is a violation.
The ordinance allows the use of fireworks from June 29 through July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset.
Fireworks are allowed on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight and on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
In other business, the council approved $7,000 from the Olivia Cascadden Fund as matching funds for residents who want to repair or replace sidewalks in Lapel.
