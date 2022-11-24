LAPEL — With sunny skies and warmer temperatures, more than 100 people — some with their pets — took part in the 9th annual Lapel Gobble Wobble.
Scott and Tammy Hersberger, organizers of the Gobble Wobble for the past nine years, said the event has raised an estimated $20,000 for the Lapel Community Food Pantry.
“We had 130 people in 2021 and we hope that many people participate this year,” Tammy said. “We had 70 people pre-register, so we’re expecting a great turnout.”
She said the couple will continue organizing the annual fun run for the foreseeable future.
Lapel resident Katharine Cox was participating for her third year.
“Just to help the food pantry and get some exercise before we eat,” she said in explaining why she was participating in the 5K event. “Last year was cold. Today is a beautiful day. We’re excited.”
Amanda Ridgeway of Lapel took part in the Gobble Wobble for the first time.
“This is the first time I don’t have to host, so I didn’t have to prepare anything,” she said. “The weather is going to be beautiful and we decided to come out and get some exercise before eating.
“I’m excited the proceeds go to the food pantry because they help a lot of folks in town,” Ridgeway said.
Avery Hood, 11, a Lapel Elementary School student, planned to run part of the race and walk with Ridgeway.
Kevin Stephenson, a Lapel resident, was also a first-time participant.
“Our family got the word to us about the event,” he said. “We decided it was a good way to start the holiday and have some fellowship.
“We’re glad to support the local community,” Stephenson added. “We’re always excited to run. The plan is to run the entire route.”
Jodi Poynter of Pendleton recently moved to the area from Fishers and her children attend Lapel schools.
“We’re just here to have fun,” she said. “This is a great way to start the day. I’m excited to be celebrating family together.
“We’re engaged in the community and wanted to support the food pantry,” Poynter said. “This is a healthy, fun way to be together. Our heart is in Lapel.”