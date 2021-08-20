LAPEL – The Lapel Town Council has decided to return a Community Crossing Grant to the state in the amount of $444,682.
The council voted Thursday to forfeit the state grant at the recommendation of Drew Wolfred with the engineering firm of Kimley-Horn & Association.
Wolfred said four bids were received for the work ranging from $500,000 to $750,000, but he asked the council to delay the projects for a year.
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said there were discrepancies in the submitted paperwork.
He said the town would not be able to award a contract by the Aug. 29 deadline set by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Wolfred said the town could submit a larger request for Community Crossings grant fund in 2022.
Blake said it was possible the town would get a better price for the projected repaving work next year.
The streets to have been repaved include Vine Street, 10th Street and Brookside.
In 2020, Lapel was awarded $669,439 through the Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The town is providing $233,150 in matching funds, with the repaving of County Road 200 South in front of the fire station at the top of the list.
That work was completed this year.
Lapel received $315,000 in Community Crossing grant funds in 2019 for work on Main Street.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council voted to fund the Park Department through $50,000 available in the Olivia Cascadden Fund for 2022.
Blake said the funding for the parks derived from property taxes will be shared with the general operating fund and street departments.
The budget as proposed reduced the amount in the Motor Vehicle Highway department from $85,000 to between $25,000 and $30,000.
The town is still waiting for reimbursement from the Indiana Department of Transportation in the amount of $176,000.
When the state replaced the bridge on Ind. 38 west of the intersection with Ind. 13, Blake said, there was an unofficial alternate route that resulted in heavy traffic on a Lapel street.
Blake said the state agreed to reimburse Lapel for repaving the street.
“The state has not reimbursed the town of Lapel,” he said last month.
