INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a good thing Genevieve Trese, 18, already has graduated from high school because she traded colors for the Band Day competition at the Indiana State Fair.
The Hamilton Heights High School graduate, who plans to study electrical engineering in the honors program at Purdue University this fall, is wearing Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School’s gold and black.
“Being in the pit, it’s been a lot more fun than I thought it was going to be,” she said.
Students who come from schools that aren’t competing on the Band Day circuit are allowed to join the bands of schools that do, said the Marching Bulldogs’ band director, Chris Glover.
Trese, a percussionist who plans to join the concert band at Purdue, said Hamilton Heights doesn’t really have a summer marching band.
“Band doesn’t have to stop for me over the summer. It can keep going,” she said. “It gives me some opportunity to so some marching and to do it competitively.”
Continuing to play over the summer has allowed her to improve her playing ability, especially because of some of the funky rhythms that are new to her, Trese said.
“A lot of the stuff we’ve been playing isn’t what I’d normally play,” she said.
Now in his third summer as Lapel’s band director, Glover said having three Hamilton Heights students, including a clarinetist and two percussionists, this year has been helpful to his smaller band.
“Sometime, when you have smaller groups like this, they bond together a little better,” he said. “They help fill areas where you don’t have enough. We were really short on percussionists, so they really helped us out with that.”
