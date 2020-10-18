LAPEL – The town of Lapel will apply for a Community Crossings grant to repave several roads next year.
The Lapel Town Council voted Thursday to apply for the state grant in the amount of $932,600 with matching local funds of $233,150.
The council voted to provide $65,000 from local funding sources, with the remainder of the local match coming from the Olivia Cascadden gift to the community.
Tom Marvel, vice president of the council, said the town wants to use the Cascadden funds for the betterment of the community.
“Roads are not going to get any cheaper to fix,” he said.
The Town Council last week reviewed a list of roads that were in need of repair to submit for funding from the state.
Included on the list was County Road 200 South (38th Street) in front of the fire department and the Lapel High School baseball diamond and tennis courts.
The council approved the rezoning of 20 acres on Indiana 13 and County Road 825 South from agricultural to general industrial.
The developer plans to construct a single driveway through the center of the property to connect the two roads.
The intent is for eight to 10 industrial lots for commercial buildings that will allow outside storage.
Citizens Water will provide water to the site and Fall Creek Regional Waste will provide sewer service.
Other business
The council approved awarding $1,075 to the Robotics Club from funds received from the South Madison Community Foundation.
It also voted to provide $1,075 from the Cascadden funds for the backpack program at Lapel Elementary School to provide food to students on the weekends.
