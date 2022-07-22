LAPEL — The town of Lapel plans to spend $43,200 of its American Rescue Plan funds on items for the police department.
The Lapel Town Council Thursday voted to spend $8,500 for a new air conditioning system for town hall.
The council also approved the purchase of two license plate reader cameras and new Tasers for the police department.
The license plate reader cameras will cost $10,000 for two years, with a one-time cost of $750 to install the cameras.
Sam Hay, Indiana manager for Flock Safety, said the company has a goal of reducing crime in Indiana by 25% over the next three years.
Hay said 2,000 police agencies around the country are using the cameras and 100 departments in Indiana are utilizing the equipment.
The cameras read license plates and inform law enforcement agencies if the vehicle has been flagged for a number of reasons including Amber and Silver alerts, if it's been stolen, or as part of an investigation.
The cameras are powered by solar energy.
Lapel Police Chief Kelly Naselroad said the department is looking at several options for locating the cameras.
“We want to connect to the existing cameras already placed in the county,” he said.
The council approved the purchase of new Taser equipment at a cost of $23,998 to replace the Tasers that will go out of warranty next month.
Council members intend to allocate American Rescue Plan funds at the August meeting for the purchases for the police department.
The council also discussed a new salary ordinance that will go into effect this year.
Councilman Chad Blake said the new ordinance establishes a pay grade range for every position currently and for future positions.
“Every pay grade has a minimum and maximum,” he said.
The ordinance includes $100 in longevity pay not to exceed $2,000 for 20 years of employment.
Blake explained the ordinance includes additional pay for police officers who obtain certificates, a $1-per-hour pay increase for utility workers with a commercial driver’s license and $1 per hour for the deputy clerk.
Councilman Jason Kleinbub said the council should meet with town employees to explain the changes and get their input.