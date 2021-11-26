LAPEL — Despite a light drizzle and cool temperatures, the annual Lapel Gobble Wobble to benefit the local food pantry attracted runners and walkers on Thursday.
The event organized by Scott and Tammy Hersberger was expected to raise over $2,300 for the food pantry with 65 participants.
The Lapel Elementary School donated over 3,100 pounds of food to the pantry, a record for the school.
Tammy said the event took place in 2020 despite the pandemic and raised over $3,000.
“People were getting vaccinated and there was the feeling last year that we could get back to normal,” she said.
Hersberger said last year people wore masks and social distanced.
“It’s encouraging with the weather that we already raised $1,000,” she said.
Jim Wyant is a regular participant in the Gobble Wobble and helps with the setup and then run for a good cause.
“The weather has a lot to do with the turnout,” he said. “I work outside so this wasn’t going to stop me.”
Cameron Smith, a sophomore at Lapel High School, was participating for the second year.
“A little rain doesn’t hurt anybody,” he said. “I run cross country and track.”
Smith said he likes to help local charities and to make the world a better place.
Bradley Thomas, a student at Anderson High School, was taking part for the first time and was with friends and family.
“I run cross country and track,” he said. “It’s a nice thing to help people out and have a fun race. It’s a good idea and helps a lot of people.”
Kelsey Blessings and Kayden Humphrey, 8, were taking part for the first time.
“Came out just to be active and be thankful for Thanksgiving and enjoy some fresh air,” Blessings said. “It helps the community.”
Kayden said he might do some running with friends while Blessings was planning to walk.
Mary Mullins was also participating for the first time and has been training to get into shape.
“This was an excuse to do something good on Thanksgiving for a good cause,” she said. “I donate to the food pantry anyway and this was another chance to donate.”
