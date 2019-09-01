ANDERSON — A lawsuit filed by two former employees of the Madison County Community Health Center will proceed after a motion to dismiss was denied.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley earlier this month denied four of the five motions seeking dismissal filed by the Madison County Health Center, former executive director Anthony Malone, former medical director Frank Campbell and Patrick Hamilton.
Dudley granted a dismissal on a request by Matthew and Reagan Taylor to have the defendants in the case pay for their legal costs.
In his ruling, Dudley noted the Taylors chose to hire their own attorney and declined an offer by the Madison County Community Health Center to provide an attorney.
The Taylors’ complaint was based on five theories of recovery including fraud, constructive fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty.
The defendants in their motion to dismiss said had the Taylors looked at the applicable regulations, they would have known Dr. Campbell’s statements regarding the use of pre-signed prescriptions were false. Until mid-2013, the Taylors wrote prescriptions at the health center using pads that were pre-signed by their supervisor, Dr. Frank Campbell.
“The Taylors allege that they had never practiced medicine in Indiana, their supervising physician told them it was an acceptable practice and the clinic’s practice manager also informed them it was an acceptable practice,” Dudley wrote in denying the motion to dismiss. “Under this factual setting, the court declines to rule, as a matter of law, that the Taylors could not rely upon the multiple statements made to them by their employer and supervising doctor.”
Concerning the breach of fiduciary duty, Dudley noted that Dr. Campbell reviewed the Taylors’ patient charts and authorized procedures that could be performed.
“This is a relationship of trust and confidence between the parties, and the Taylors acted on Dr. Campbell’s behalf, subject to his consent and control,” Dudley said in his ruling.
Dudley said in his ruling that the Madison County Community Health Center may be vicariously liable for the statements to the Taylors made by Dr. Campbell, Malone and Hamilton.
The three were disciplined by the state for the illegal practice. Campbell’s medical license was suspended indefinitely, and he has not sought reinstatement. The Taylors, who are married, were placed on probation, a condition since withdrawn by the Indiana Physician Assistant Committee.
In May 2015 the Taylors, who have moved to Florida, sued the Anderson-based health center as well as Campbell, then-clinical director Hamilton and then-CEO Malone in part for negligently supplying information on prescribing practices at the clinic.
