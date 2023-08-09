ANDERSON — The lawsuit filed against the owners of the Bingham Square Apartments has increased activity for a potential sale.
The city of Anderson last month filed the lawsuit against the owners of the Bingham Square apartments seeking $1.6 million.
Michael Austin, attorney for the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC), said Tuesday there is pending litigation and the owner of Bingham Square has been granted a deadline extension of Aug. 28 to respond to the lawsuit.
Austin said the ARC is seeking the repayment of a $935,000 bond that was provided to PR Bingham to upgrade the apartment units.
That work has not been completed and the Anderson Housing Authority moved out their tenants last year when the apartments failed an inspection.
Austin said the city is also seeking $700,000 in utility payments owed by Bingham Square.
“The city left the utilities on because people are still residing there,” he said.
Austin said the ARC has to approve any sale of the property because it is a lien holder on the property.
“We hope a new owner will buy the apartments and bring them up the city’s standards,” he said.
Austin said any potential sale could also include the Madison Square Apartments which are owed by PR Bingham.
“The utilities are a separate issue,” he said. “The city is filing a lawsuit about the Madison Square unpaid utility bills.”
Rebecca Crumes, president of the Anderson City Council, asked about providing financial assistance to relocate the remaining residents of Bingham Square.
ARC member David Eicks said the cost to relocate the residents is unknown at the current time.
He said the Anderson Housing Authority doesn’t have the necessary available housing.
Danny McGhee, an ARC member, said state law prohibits the Redevelopment Commission from using tax increment financing revenues for the relocation costs.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, she wants the city to work with the housing authority to relocate the residents.
“I need funding,” she said. “Help me relocate people. I’m willing to do my part.”