INGALLS – Scot Lawyer is returning to a position on the Ingalls Town Council.
Lawyer was named by Madison County Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis on Monday to complete the term of Chris Bradshaw who recently resigned. Bradshaw’s term expires Dec. 31.
Willis said Bradshaw has sold his home in Ingalls and has moved outside of the town limits.
Lawyer was elected to the Ingalls Town Council in an at-large position in 1995 and won re-election in 1999.
Willis said because the seat on the town council only included one voting precinct the appointment to complete Bradhaw’s term was up to the party chairman.
Willis said Lawyer has already filed to appear on the November ballot to be elected to the town council.
Lawyer could not be reached for comment on Monday.
