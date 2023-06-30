ANDERSON — The chairperson of the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus expressed disappointment Friday with this week's U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends affirmative action.
“I think it was a tragedy for the nation,” Lindsay Brown said. “Affirmative action in education was a place holder in the system for minorities. It gave us a place at the table.”
Brown said he is “praying” that colleges and universities do the right thing.
“This is taking away opportunities for low income and people of color,” he emphasized. “It will eliminate opportunities.”
Brown said not all school systems are equal when it comes to class offerings and student achievement.
“When it comes to higher education, all schools are not equal in the education system,” he said. “This will push us further behind.”
Angie Stickler, president of Standing Up for Racial Equity (SURE) in Madison County, said the high court's ruling is a disappointing step backward.
“I hope that ultimately college and universities will continue to reach out for diversity,” she said. “I would think the end result could be less enrollment of people of color.”
Strickler said the ruling takes away opportunities for minorities to be accepted in society.
“We’re making progress,” she said, “but we need safeguards in place.”
Larry McClendon, president of the Madison County chapter of the NAACP, declined to comment on the decision.