Structure in Green Township along County Road 650 West

What the heck was the purpose of this structure along County Road 650 West in Madison County’s Green Township? County historian Stephen T. Jackson knows, and he’ll tell all at the First Sunday History of Madison County presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

 Photo submitted by Stephen T. Jackson

ANDERSON — This unique structure was designed to be used for a special purpose in the development of Madison County’s Green Township.

County historian Stephen T. Jackson will recount this structure’s story and many more from the township during his Dec. 4, 2022, First Sunday History of Madison County presentation.

Each township gets its own event in the First Sunday series, and all are official Madison County Bicentennial events. The Green Township session begins at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St

For more information, call 765-683-0052.

