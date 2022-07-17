ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Fair opened over the weekend with an emotional ceremony dedicating a permanent open shelter in memory of Gary Simmons, the longtime fair administrator and 4-H advocate who died shortly after the conclusion of last year’s fair.
Simmons served for 19 years as an extension educator and extension director for Madison County. Speakers at Saturday’s ceremony remembered him as a tireless backer of the 4-H mission and recalled his devotion to the Madison County Junior Leaders 4-H Club, a group focused on social and leadership development for youth in grades 7-12.
“There will always be a hole in the Junior Leaders where Gary used to be,” said Olivia Williams, president of the Junior Leaders. “Gary left behind the memory of an inspirational man and some Goliath-sized shoes to fill. Although he is not with us physically, he is never far from the Junior Leaders’ hearts and minds. I promise you that we will follow Gary’s legacy using the inspiration he gave us, his memory, his work ethic, his dedication and even this pavilion to keep making the best better.”
The fair officially opened Sunday with the annual 4-H Parade and swine show. Activities continue Monday with judging in the Poultry and Pigeon Show, the Beef Show and the Kiwanis Home Show.
