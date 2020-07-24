ALEXANDRIA — Don’t be afraid to try new things. That’s the advice from 4-H Supreme Showmanship winner Kendall Leonhard.
“Growing up I never wanted to show livestock. I was scared of them and somebody pushed me into it and I’ve love it now,” said Leonhard when judge Jason Shuck asked participants what advice they’d offer younger 4-Hers.
Supreme showmanship pits the senior showmanship winners from beef, swine, sheep and goats against each other to determine the best showman in the county.
They don’t get to show their own animals and the equipment they use is provided by 4-H so no one has an advantage.
“My goal is to find our best showman,” said Shuck
Cagney Utterback, Jason Gray and Jake LaShure were the other competitors.
Leonhard was representing beef but has cousins who show the other three species who offered him advice.
“I was nervous all the way through. When I got out in the ring I kind of pushed my feelings aside ... but I was definitely nervous,” said Leonhard.
Supreme showmanship and tractor driving wrapped up activities at the fair grounds on Friday.
The 4-H Horse and Pony Show continues through the weekend at the Madison County Equestrian Club.
Due to the pandemic only 4-Hers and their immediate family members are allowed to attend.
Longtime 4-H Fair sponsor, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club, cancelled their part of the county fair back in May, the first time they had done so since the polio epidemic in 1949.
The decision to proceed with live judging kicked off months of planning that included meeting new safety guidelines.
“Given the circumstances everything’s gone as smoothly as you could hope,” said Gary Simmons, County Extension director and educator.
“We’ve had to be flexible with it but always keeping in focus the safety not only of the 4-H exhibitors but their families.”
