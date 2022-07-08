Anderson
Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m.; former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 8:19 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.