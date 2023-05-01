MUNCIE — Celebrated late night host David Letterman traveled to Ball State University for a screening of "Clear Reception with David Letterman," a documentary created by two BSU grads.
The roughly 25-minute video follows Letterman as he collaborates with glass artists at BSU for a piece he'd commissioned.
"Duct Tape Phone" as it's called, consists a cast model of Letterman's iconic duct tape laden phone suspended in clear glass.
Letterman was inspired after his wife was given a work of blown glass. He decided he wanted something that would depict a piece of his daily life.
Throughout the film, Letterman can be seen expressing awe at his alma matter and the glasswork being produced.
Writer/Director Ameliah Kolp said Letterman brought something he's most noted for — his sense of humor.
Letterman had audiences in a roar with his story about going to a concert in Emens Auditorium during his days as a student.
Letterman said he was on his way to see Simon and Garfunkel with a date. However, his plans were dashed as a doorman told him he couldn't enter wearing shorts.
"Anybody wearing shorts tonight?" he asked.
"Alright then get the hell out," he exclaimed as the audience chuckled.
More than Letterman, the documentary is about the history of glass in relation to Muncie and BSU.
Once the credits finished rolling, Kolp, producer Faith Denig and Letterman sat down for a conversation.
In his signature Late Show style, Letterman peppered the two with questions about the filmmaking process and their futures.
Letterman later invited Academy Award winning filmmaker Morgan Neville onto the stage.
The documentary is part of the David Letterman Learning Experience, a student-led interdisciplinary project involving storytelling, technology and art, according to a BSU event page.
Denig said they received class credit for their project.
Both Kolp and Denig were part of the 2022 project. The 2023 project was being shown off in the lobby during the event.
The group consisted of master's students from the Emerging Media Design and Development.
Project manager Lydia Bertsch said they wanted to explore the idea of connectivity, especially as it pertains to Letterman and Ball State.
"We decided to make an experience that showed connectivity. We have an AR (augmented reality) experience, a large touch wall screen, a website, and a media campaign," she said.
One of the AR experiences focused on the Shafer Bell Tower at BSU. Guests were handed a smartphone equipped with a special program.
They were instructed by Hayley Burris, who developed the experience, to wave the camera over her mock up of the bell tower.
As the camera panned, items would pop up, leading folks to learn about the history and inner workings of the bell tower.