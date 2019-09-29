ANDERSON — The three Democrats seeking at-large seats on the Anderson City Council have at least one opponent.
Although no candidates from the Republican Party are on the November ballot, Brandon Collins is seeking election on the Libertarian Party ticket.
Collins, 23, works as the office manager for Heartland Dental and was on the 2018 ballot seeking a position on the Anderson Township Advisory Board.
He received 17% of the 25,941 ballots cast for a seat on the Advisory Board, losing to Larry Russell, Leo Williams and Jayne Mansfield-Stith.
“I feel like I can make a better impact on the community,” Collins said of his campaign for a seat on the city council. “I wanted to give voters a choice.”
He believes with no Republican Party candidates, there is a chance that voters will cast a ballot for him over Democrats Ty Bibbs, Rebecca Crumes and Rick Muir.
“I’m giving Republican voters a choice,” Collins said.
Collins said Rob Jozwiak, the Libertarian Party candidate for mayor of Anderson, has been a good mentor and the two are working together.
“I know it will be a tough race,” he said. “I could have run as a Democrat or Republican but I believe in the ideals of the Libertarian Party.”
Collins said he has no real platform for the campaign but wants to focus on infrastructure improvements like sidewalks and street repairs.
“I want to do more with less,” he said.
