ANDERSON — With the election over, a different kind of yard sign is popping up around the city.
These are brightly colored and offer something that can be in short supply during a pandemic — hope.
The signs are an art project undertaken by Liberty Christian students whose school calendar has been upended by COVID-19.
They were looking for a project that would allow them to follow COVID-19 health guidelines. The students sought something the pandemic couldn’t cancel; something that would be encouraging for their community.
“We tried to figure out what we could do that, when winter came, we could still proceed,” said Beth Ann Webb, secondary art teacher and development director at Liberty.
“The students decided we could create art and try to bring hope to the end of 2020, because 2020 had such a bad rap we decided that the city needed some help.”
Several signs are on display in front of the elementary building along Scatterfield Road. Students have also placed signs at scattered residences and businesses.
The students earn “hope points” for fun by cleaning up trash or raking leaves where they place the signs.
“We can all go pick up trash in the yard, and nobody will be around us, so that was kind of the ploy,” Webb noted before summarizing the spiritual motivation for the hope project.
“What can we do that COVID can’t cancel that will still be Jesus to the city?” she asked.
